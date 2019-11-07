|
|
Anna Hewes Yanuklis
February 1, 1939 - November 6, 2019
Monroe, NY
Anna Hewes Yanuklis passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at her home in Monroe, NY after a sudden battle with stage 4 colon cancer. She was 80 years old. Daughter of the late Charles Richard and Henrietta Witmer Hewes, she was born February 1, 1939 in Hanover, PA.
Ann was a 55 year resident of Monroe. As an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, she had the honor of being the first female elder of the congregation.
Ann is survived by her faithful and beloved Chihuahua, Chippie Charlie; her son, J. Richard Yanuklis and his wife, Tiffany of Bedford Corners, NY, and daughter, Amanda Yanuklis and her husband, Paul Kucerka of Basking Ridge, NJ. She leaves behind five grandchildren: Zack, Casey, Caroline, Victoria, and Juliet. Also surviving are her sister, Elizabeth Jane Sosdorf; nephew, Ricky, and nieces, Betsy and Darlene; her cousin, Maggi Pack; her brother-in-law, Paul Yanuklis; and her Aunt Clarice and Uncle Elido Coira. Ann is predeceased by her husband, John Yanuklis.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 8th at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, November 9th at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 21 Still Road, Monroe, NY. Interment at Seamanville Cemetery in Monroe will follow.
Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Monroe, 21 Still Road, Monroe, NY 10950
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019