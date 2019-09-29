|
Anna J. Bishko
March 7, 1939 - September 29, 2019
Cochecton, NY
Anna J. Bishko of Cochecton passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Catskill Regional Medical Center. She was 80.
She was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Stephanie Kosinski Bishko, born on March 7, 1939 in Poland.
Anna was an avid reader; he favorite books were romance novels. She was always a fun person to be around and she especially loved to spend time with her family. She will be deeply missed by everyone that knew and loved her.
She is survived by her siblings: Larissa Pond and her husband, Joe, Aleshia Stern and her husband, Richard, and George Bishko and his wife, Judy; nine nieces and nephews: Gregory, Linda, Peter, James, Jennifer, Jeffrey, Elizabeth, Steffan, and Eric; 18 grand nieces and nephews: Nicole, Timothy, Peter, Angelica, Michael, Andrew Christopher, Matthew, Stephanie, Robert, Joseph, James, Olivia, Will, Lyyli, Wynn, Thomas and Megan one great grandniece, Adeline; and her extended family at Crystal Run Village.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 2nd at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52 Woodbourne, NY 12788. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements were under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home for further information please call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019