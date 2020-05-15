Anna Josephine Cardamone
1926 - 2020
Anna Josephine Cardamone
March 1, 1926 - May 13, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Anna J. Cardamone, 94, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the Sapphire Nursing and Rehabilitation facility. The daughter of the late Stanley and Josephine (Pikulski) Makarewicz, she was born in Beacon, NY.
Anna was the widow of Francis T. Cardamone who predeceased her in May of 1982. She belonged to the Quarter Century Club, retiring from IBM after 25 years. She enjoyed a long, fulfilling retirement, traveling, gardening and completing very challenging word search puzzles. Anna spent most of her life as a proud resident of the "Ducktown" area of New Windsor. She and her late husband Frank raised their two daughters Diane (Mabie) and Sally (Alessi) in the home that Frank built on land that had been part of her parents' property.
Anna spent that last 4 and a half years of her life at Sapphire Nursing at Meadow Hill where she was happy and active participating in exercise classes, crafting and the bell choir. We want to give a big thank you to all the wonderful staff for keeping Anna happy, healthy and engaged.
Anna is survived by her two daughters Diane Mabie of Middletown, NY and Sally Ann Alessi and her husband Joseph of New Windsor, NY; grandchildren Denise, David, Daniel, Dean, Brian and Rebecca; sister Alice Cook; brother Edward Makarewicz and many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband she was predeceased by her sisters Helen Zilavy and Gertrude Reynolds; brothers Stanley and John Makarewicz; and granddaughter Dawn Elizabeth.
Due to COVID-19 all service will be private. To send a personal condolence, please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.

Published in Times Herald-Record from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brooks Funeral Home
481 Gidney Avenue
Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 561-8300
