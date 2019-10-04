|
|
Anna Karaffa
August 4, 1940 - October 2, 2019
Montgomery, NY
Anna Karaffa of Montgomery, NY, a former School Teacher in Slovakia, a 20+ year employee of the Montgomery Shop Rite and a longtime resident of the area passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, in Middletown. She was 79.
The daughter of the late Jan and Suzana Cvanciger, she was born August 4, 1940 in Sarriske Jastrabie, Slovakia.
She was the widow of Elias Karaffa.
Survivors include her son, Peter Karaffa of New Milford, CT; daughter, Iveta Karaffa, at home; grandsons, Michael and Andrew Karaffa; and sister, Helena Borisoba of Kosce, Slovakia.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 6th at the Overhiser Funeral Home, 78 Union St., Montgomery, NY 12549. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 7th at Holy Name of Mary Church, 89 Union St., Montgomery, NY. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Montgomery, NY.
Arrangements were made by Overhiser Funeral Home/Millspaugh Funeral Directors; for directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019