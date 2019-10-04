Home

POWERED BY

Services
Overhiser Funeral Home
78 Union St
Montgomery, NY 12549
(845) 778-3200
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Overhiser Funeral Home
78 Union St.
Montgomery, NY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Name of Mary Church
89 Union St.
Montgomery, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Karaffa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Karaffa


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Karaffa Obituary
Anna Karaffa
August 4, 1940 - October 2, 2019
Montgomery, NY
Anna Karaffa of Montgomery, NY, a former School Teacher in Slovakia, a 20+ year employee of the Montgomery Shop Rite and a longtime resident of the area passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, in Middletown. She was 79.
The daughter of the late Jan and Suzana Cvanciger, she was born August 4, 1940 in Sarriske Jastrabie, Slovakia.
She was the widow of Elias Karaffa.
Survivors include her son, Peter Karaffa of New Milford, CT; daughter, Iveta Karaffa, at home; grandsons, Michael and Andrew Karaffa; and sister, Helena Borisoba of Kosce, Slovakia.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 6th at the Overhiser Funeral Home, 78 Union St., Montgomery, NY 12549. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 7th at Holy Name of Mary Church, 89 Union St., Montgomery, NY. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Montgomery, NY.
Arrangements were made by Overhiser Funeral Home/Millspaugh Funeral Directors; for directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now