Anna L. Smith
December 22, 1920 - December 19, 2019
Washingtonville, NY
Anna L. Smith of Washingtonville, NY formerly of Nanuet, NY, passed away Thursday December 19, 2019 at Montgomery Nursing Home in Montgomery, NY. She was 98 years old.
Mrs. Smith worked as a secretary for Spring Valley Savings and Loan in Spring Valley, NY. She was with the company for 15 years before retiring in June 1983.
Anna was born December 22, 1920 in Secaucus, NJ to Peter A. and Josephine Eberhardt Lockatell. She was educated in Union City, NJ and graduated from Holy Family High School in 1938. On May 15, 1949 she married Richard at St. Joseph's Church in Spring Valley, NY.
Anna lived in Washingtonville for the past 17 years. Before that she lived in Nanuet, NY from 1938 to 2002 and in Fairview, NJ during her childhood.
Anna was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She had a sweet, kind nature and enjoyed the company of many friends, young and old alike.
Anna was an accomplished seamstress. She also enjoyed reading, cooking, baking, and travel. She followed politics closely and loved to discuss current events. Her family is blessed to have had this strong woman in their lives for so long. Her faith, determination and resilience have been an inspiration to all.
She is survived by her son, Edward (Lynn) of Laurel, DE, daughter, Joanne (Gary) Snyder of Moneta, VA, daughter, Catherine Brown of Portland, OR, son, Richard (Lois) Smith of Goshen, NY and daughter, Madeline (Matthew) Mulligan of Goshen, NY; her grandchildren: Kirk (Christine) Smith, Kerry (Jason) Wayne, Erin and Megan Snyder, Kevin (Hannah) Brown, Patrick Brown, Alex and Tori Smith and five great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband, Richard (2004); sister, Rita Keahon and brother, Peter Lockatell (2015).
Visiting will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Sunday December 22 at Wyman-Fisher Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Monday, December 23 at St. Anthony's Shrine Church. Burial will follow at St. Anthony Cemetery.
Anna was a devoted supporter of education for Native American children. In lieu of flowers, donations can made in Anna's name to Red Cloud Indian School and St. Joseph's Indian School in South Dakota as well as St. Labre Indian Catholic High School in Montana were her favorite charities.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019