Times Herald-Record Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc
130 Highland Ave
Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-6309
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Larkin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Larkin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Larkin Obituary
Anna Larkin
November 7, 1936 - September 20, 2019
Spring Hill, FL - Formerly of New Hampton, NY
Anna Larkin, formerly of New Hampton, NY, died on September 20, 2019 in Spring Hill, FL. She was 82.
The daughter of the late Sal and Mary Lowry Terracino, she was born on November 7, 1936 in Port Jervis, NY.
Anna married Ed Larkin and they shared 63 years of marriage together. She was a former employee of Lloyd's Supermarket and retired from Kassel Bros. in Middletown.
Anna was survived by her husband, Ed; her daughter, Debbie Larkin and her partner, Joe Rodriguez; her son, Brian Larkin; granddaughter, Eowyn Larkin; and one sister, Joyce Hadlick, who sadly passed away in Florida a few days after Anna's death.
She was predeceased by her brothers, Jim, Tom and Danny Terracino and sisters, Louise (Terry) and Sue.
Cremation was private in the State of Florida.
Memorial contributions in Anna's name may be made to the ; or to a .
Obituary submitted by Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 24 to Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now