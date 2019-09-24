|
Anna Larkin
November 7, 1936 - September 20, 2019
Spring Hill, FL - Formerly of New Hampton, NY
Anna Larkin, formerly of New Hampton, NY, died on September 20, 2019 in Spring Hill, FL. She was 82.
The daughter of the late Sal and Mary Lowry Terracino, she was born on November 7, 1936 in Port Jervis, NY.
Anna married Ed Larkin and they shared 63 years of marriage together. She was a former employee of Lloyd's Supermarket and retired from Kassel Bros. in Middletown.
Anna was survived by her husband, Ed; her daughter, Debbie Larkin and her partner, Joe Rodriguez; her son, Brian Larkin; granddaughter, Eowyn Larkin; and one sister, Joyce Hadlick, who sadly passed away in Florida a few days after Anna's death.
She was predeceased by her brothers, Jim, Tom and Danny Terracino and sisters, Louise (Terry) and Sue.
Cremation was private in the State of Florida.
Memorial contributions in Anna's name may be made to the ; or to a .
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 24 to Sept. 27, 2019