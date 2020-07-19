Anna Louisa (Elliott)
Yarwood
July 28, 1939 - July 17, 2020
Circleville, NY
Anna Louisa (Elliott) Yarwood, a longtime resident of the area, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Westchester Medical Center. She was 80 years old.
The eldest daughter of the late Charles Edward Elliott and Edna May Conkling DeGraw Elliott, she was born on a stormy Friday, July 28, 1939 at 1 a.m. in Godeffroy, New York. She married Raymond K. Yarwood, Jr on July 10, 1960 at the Godeffroy Free Methodist Church in Godeffroy, NY.
She attended Port Jervis High School. She held a few jobs before marriage. Her favorite being a kitchen worker at a Camp Fire Girls Camp in Pennsylvania, alongside her cousin, Freida during the summer of 1957. For many summers, Anna served in the Vacation Bible School at Circleville Presbyterian Church where her children attended Sunday School.
She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother. Anna like to read, do crossword puzzles, knit, watch western movies, write letters, watch wild birds, and play bingo at St Joseph's Place.
Anna is survived by her children, Darlene Yarwood of Circleville; Raymond K. Yarwood, III and his wife, Alexandra of Bloomingburg; Wayne Yarwood of Circleville; Melissa Cawein and her husband, Timothy of Goldsboro, NC; and Jennifer Cary and her husband, Timothy of Windsor, VT; her siblings, Elsie Compton of Meshoppen, PA and Gene Elliott and his wife, Sugie of Middletown; two granddaughters, Jade Marie Petrone, and her husband, Charlie of Bloomingburg and Sierra Yarwood of Bloomingburg; cousins and many nieces and nephews on her husband's side.
Anna is predeceased by her husband Raymond K. Yarwood Jr., a sister, Rose Marie, who died at 7 months of age in 1943, her niece, Tracy Terry, brothers in law, Robert Compton and William McVicker.
Visitation will take place on Tuesday, July 21st from 10:00-11:00 a.m., with a Service of Remembrance at 11 a.m., at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc 130 Highland Ave., Middletown, NY. Burial will follow at the Orange Co. Veterans Cemetery, Goshen, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, you may send donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the Salvation Army.
Arrangements are made under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. www.Applebee-McPhillips.com
.