Anna Louise Partridge
October 12, 1932 - August 1, 2019
Hamlet of Wallkill, NY
Anna Louise Partridge, formerly of Fishkill NY, was born and grew up in Monticello. She died at the age of 86 at Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh. Anna was the daughter of the late Benjamin Sheeley and Lela Knickerbocker Sheeley.
Anna worked for many years for Brinkerhoff & Neuville Insurance Agency in Fishkill. She was an active member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, an organization that focused on providing support to community members in need.
Known for keen sense of humor and her kindness to others; Anna was an avid gardener, receiving joy from giving flowers to many; and she was also a wonderful cook.
Anna is survived by her husband, William E. Partridge, at home; her two sisters: Eleanor O'Rourke of Bethel and Martha Johnson of Monticello; William's children: Nancy Todaro (Carlo) of Milton, Carol Collins (James) of Buffalo, Linda Orf of Ocala, FL, and Catherine Partridge-Hasler of Bluffton, SC; six grandchildren, many great-grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews as well.
Anna was predeceased by a sister, Ruth; five brothers: Raymond, Arnold, Clarence, Lesley, and Kenneth Sheeley; and her first husband, Doug H Gardner, whom she cared for devotedly for over 30 years due to his illness.
Family and friends are invited to gather from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6 at the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home, 401 Broadway in Monticello. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 7 at the funeral home with burial to follow at the Rock Ridge Cemetery in Monticello.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Salvation Army www.salvationarmyusa.org
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019