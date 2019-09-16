|
Anna M. Ramus
August 23, 1923 - August 30, 2019
Highland Falls, NY
Anna M. Ramus, age 96, formerly of Portage, PA and Highland Falls, NY, born August 23, 1923 in Acosta, PA, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019 at River Garden Hebrew Home in Jacksonville, FL.
Anna retired from the West Point Child Development Center where she was Assistant Director. She was also a member of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Guild in Portage, PA.
"Mom will forever be remembered for her love of family, devotion to her church, compassion for others in need, and her wonderful meals. Her home was a place of warmth and hospitality. Mom gave the best hugs ever! She was a beautiful example of how to live and love others with her kindness, generosity and selflessness. Our mom lived a long and rich life and will be forever remembered in our hearts and the hearts of others."
Anna was predeceased by her husband, Edward Ramus of 58 years; parents, Charles and Vitalina (Pasini) Scipione, and second father, Fiorindo Scipione; brothers, Mario (Kirk) Pasini, Fred, Ted, Dominic (Scub), Ben, Tony Scipione, and sisters, Cecilia Damron, and Josephine Scipione. Survivors include her children, Antoinette Austin of Houston, TX, wife of the late William Austin, Margaret (Margie) Reidy and her husband, Kevin of Houston, TX, Frank Ramus and his wife, Lisa of Walden, NY, Jeanne Vura of Ponte Vedra, FL. Grandchildren are Jay and Michael Stewart, Kevin Reidy and Katherine Mowery, Christopher and Leanna Ramus, and great grandchildren are Brayden, Jordan, Colton, Alexis, Benjamin, Jake, Logan, and David. She is also survived by her brother, Frank Scipione and his wife, Ruth of Worthington, OH, and her best friend for over 80 years, Nell Baran of Portage, PA, and many loving nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at William F. Hogan Funeral Home, 135 Main Street, Highland Falls, NY. A funeral mass will be celebrated immediately following at 11:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, Highland Falls, NY. There will be a private entombment at Cedar Hill Mausoleum, Middle Hope, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Anna Ramus to Amazing Place, 3735 Drexel Drive, Houston, TX 77027.
Arrangements by William F. Hogan Funeral Home 845-446-2868, www.wfhoganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019