Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hudson Valley Funeral Home Inc
239 Quassaick Ave
New Windsor, NY 12553
(845) 562-4411
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Morrow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Mary (Ann) Morrow

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Mary (Ann) Morrow Obituary
Anna (Ann) Mary Morrow
March 24, 1925 - April 5, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Anna (Ann) Mary Morrow of New Windsor, NY passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Orange Regional Medical Center. She was 95 years old. The daughter of the Carrie (Scazrzarz) and Alexander Shura, she was born in Newburgh, NY on March 24, 1925.
Ann was a former salesperson at Galindo and Mills Jewelers and later at Broadway Jewelers in Newburgh. She was a devoted member of St. Francis Church in Newburgh, NY. She is now with the Lord and her beloved husband, John J. Morrow, who predeceased her on November 28, 2005.
She is survived by her niece, Monica M. Morrow of Washingtonville, NY; her nephew, Andrew C. Morrow and his wife, Glenda of Newburgh; great-niece's, Amanda Thompson of Newburgh, Natalie Ackerman and her husband, Brian of Red Hook, NY; and great-great nephew, Carter Thompson and great-great nieces, Madison, Gracie and Rosie Ackerman; and godson, Joseph Sinisgalli and his wife, Ellen from Latham, NY
Our family would like to extend our sincere thanks to the Montgomery Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Montgomery for caring and supporting Ann during her stay with them.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Francis Church at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to St. Francis Church Newburgh, NY
Arrangements are under the care of Hudson Valley Funeral Home. 845-562-4411.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -