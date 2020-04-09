|
|
Anna (Ann) Mary Morrow
March 24, 1925 - April 5, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Anna (Ann) Mary Morrow of New Windsor, NY passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Orange Regional Medical Center. She was 95 years old. The daughter of the Carrie (Scazrzarz) and Alexander Shura, she was born in Newburgh, NY on March 24, 1925.
Ann was a former salesperson at Galindo and Mills Jewelers and later at Broadway Jewelers in Newburgh. She was a devoted member of St. Francis Church in Newburgh, NY. She is now with the Lord and her beloved husband, John J. Morrow, who predeceased her on November 28, 2005.
She is survived by her niece, Monica M. Morrow of Washingtonville, NY; her nephew, Andrew C. Morrow and his wife, Glenda of Newburgh; great-niece's, Amanda Thompson of Newburgh, Natalie Ackerman and her husband, Brian of Red Hook, NY; and great-great nephew, Carter Thompson and great-great nieces, Madison, Gracie and Rosie Ackerman; and godson, Joseph Sinisgalli and his wife, Ellen from Latham, NY
Our family would like to extend our sincere thanks to the Montgomery Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Montgomery for caring and supporting Ann during her stay with them.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Francis Church at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to St. Francis Church Newburgh, NY
Arrangements are under the care of Hudson Valley Funeral Home. 845-562-4411.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020