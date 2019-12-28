|
Anna May Kiriakou
August 31, 1937 - December 25, 2019
Loch Sheldrake, NY
Anna May Kiriakou of Loch Sheldrake passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Catskill Regional Medical Center, on December 25, 2019. She was 82.
She was the daughter of the late Frank and Josephine Ray Cypert, born on August 31, 1937 in Fallsburg, NY.
Anna was a secretary for many years at Luzon Ready Mix. She was a member of the Loch Sheldrake Fire Department Women Auxiliary. On her free time she enjoyed bowling, watching westerns, playing on her Kindle and taking rides with her late husband Randall. She liked baking and cooking and always made her home a warm and welcoming place for all to come and visit. She will be deeply missed by everyone that knew and loved her.
She is survived by her children, Lorelei Cook and her husband, Clayton, Randall W. Kiriakou and his significant other, Sherry, Raymond Kiriakou and his wife, Laurie; nine grandchildren; eight step grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Carrie Hallenback and Dorothy "Dot" Smith; several nieces and nephews and a host of friends. She was predeceased by her husband, Randall Kiriakou; her daughter, Linda Kiriakou; her sisters: Cecelia, Grace and Emma Jean; and her brother, Leo.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788.
Arrangements were under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home for further information please call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019