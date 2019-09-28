|
Anna Ogonowski Wojcicki
November 27, 1920 - September 24, 2019
Dunedin, FL
Anna Ogonowski Wojcicki of Dunedin, FL passed away on September 24, 2019 at the age of 98. Anna was born to Adolf and Maria (Mikulska) Rakowski on November 27, 1920 in Kowono, Poland. She married Josef Ogonowski and together they had four children. In 1962 Anna immigrated to Yonkers, NY where she worked as a seamstress. In 1965 her beloved husband Josef passed away. She met and married Frank H. Wojcicki and together they moved to Hastings, NY where she lived for many years. She moved to Dunedin, FL in 2009 where she lived until her passing.
Anna is survived by her son, Stanley Ogonowski and by her daughter, Sabina Trevorah. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Debra Wilson, Jimmy Trevorah, Chris Ogonowski, Tracy Trevorah , Andrew Ogonowski, Michelle Setteducato, Joseph Ogonowski, Mark Trevorah, Lori Constantino, and Kristi Constantino, and by 25 great-grandchildren. Anna was predeceased by her son, Teddy Ogonowski and by her daughter, Josephine Constantino.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. on Monday, September 29 at David T. Ferguson Funeral Home, 20 North St., Washingtonville, NY. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 1 at St. Mary's Church in Washingtonville. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Yonkers, NY.
