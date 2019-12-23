Home

James F Lulves Funeral Home Inc
9 Avenue A
Cornwall on Hudson, NY 12520
(845) 534-2550
Anna Sabatino

Anna Sabatino Obituary
Anna Sabatino
June 29, 1929 - December 21, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Anna Sabatino of Newburgh, NY, entered into rest on Saturday, December 21, 2019. She was 90.
The daughter of the late Silverio and Maria Califano Tricoli, she was born on June 29, 1929 in Ponza, Italy.
Anna was a devoted wife to her late husband, Silverio. What brought her joy was doing things for and with her children. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend and she will be deeply missed.
Survivors include her son, Neil Sabatino; daughter, Mary Ann Kline and her husband, James; grandsons, Silverio and Nicholas; sisters, Rita Tricoli and Dora Presta; plus many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by the love of her life, her husband Silverio Sabatino, plus two brothers and a sister.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 26 from 4 to 7pm at James F. Lulves Funeral Home, 9 Avenue A, Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, December 27 at 11:15am at Sacred Heart Church, Rte. 9W, Newburgh, NY. Entombment will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Anna's memory please be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements are under the direction of James F. Lulves Funeral Home 534-2550. For directions or to send condolences please visit www.lulvesfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019
