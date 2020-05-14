Anna Sirio

February 5, 1953 - May 11, 2020

New Windsor, NY

Anna Sirio, loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend, entered into eternal rest on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Wingate of Beacon. The daughter of Tommaso and Loreta Sirio, she was born on February 5, 1953 in Fondi Latina, Italia.

Anna came to the United States in 1966 at the age of 13. She attended A.H.R.C of Campbell Hall, and was involved in the Special Olympics of Orange County where she won many awards for running. Anna was a loving and caring person who touched the lives of so many with her Big Heart. Her contagious laugh and smile lit up any room. Anna loved crocheting and needle point.

Anna is survived by her loving mother Loreta Sirio; sister Maddalena Marchetta; nieces Antonietta Chiocchi (Anthony), Silvana Riccitelli (Sergio), Loreta Dubaldi (John); and many great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father Tommaso Sirio, sister Anna Sirio, and brother-in-law Bruno Marchetta.

A special thank you to all the great nurses, staff and employees at Wingate of Beacon who took exceptional care of Anna, and her physician Dr. Nicholas Bambino and his staff at Hudson Vista.

Due to COVID-19 services will be private, with burial in Calvary Cemetery.



