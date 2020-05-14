Anna Sirio
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna Sirio
February 5, 1953 - May 11, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Anna Sirio, loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend, entered into eternal rest on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Wingate of Beacon. The daughter of Tommaso and Loreta Sirio, she was born on February 5, 1953 in Fondi Latina, Italia.
Anna came to the United States in 1966 at the age of 13. She attended A.H.R.C of Campbell Hall, and was involved in the Special Olympics of Orange County where she won many awards for running. Anna was a loving and caring person who touched the lives of so many with her Big Heart. Her contagious laugh and smile lit up any room. Anna loved crocheting and needle point.
Anna is survived by her loving mother Loreta Sirio; sister Maddalena Marchetta; nieces Antonietta Chiocchi (Anthony), Silvana Riccitelli (Sergio), Loreta Dubaldi (John); and many great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father Tommaso Sirio, sister Anna Sirio, and brother-in-law Bruno Marchetta.
A special thank you to all the great nurses, staff and employees at Wingate of Beacon who took exceptional care of Anna, and her physician Dr. Nicholas Bambino and his staff at Hudson Vista.
Due to COVID-19 services will be private, with burial in Calvary Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Burial
Calvary Cemetery
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved