Anna T. Brown
1937 - 2020
Anna T. Brown
October 19, 1937 - November 12, 2020
Indianapolis, IN - Formerly of Maybrook, NY
Anna T. Brown, age 83 of Indianapolis, IN and formerly of Maybrook, NY, passed away on November 12, 2020 at Community Hospital North in Indianapolis. The daughter of the late Santa and Rose Piccolo Panaro, she was born on October 19, 1937 in Goshen, NY. Anna was married to the late Robert 'Robbie' H. Brown Jr.
Anna worked as the head teller for Key Bank in both Vails Gate and Campbell Hall, NY. She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Indianapolis. She will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her daughter, Linda Brown Mulcahy; grandchildren, Emma and Fiona; nieces and nephews as well as the Brown and Donald families. Anna was predeceased by her brothers, Frank and his wife Elizabeth 'Betty' and Ralph and his wife Rhoda Panaro as well as her sister, Camille Cardero.
Private burial will be next to her husband, Robbie, at the Wallkill Valley Cemetery, Walden, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made in Anna's memory to the Gleaner's Food Bank, 3737 Waldemere Ave. Indianapolis, IN 46241 or any local food bank of one's choosing.
Arrangements are entrusted to Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. For additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gridley-Horan Funeral Home
39 Orchard St
Walden, NY 12586
(845) 778-3811
