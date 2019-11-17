|
|
Anna Yonnone
September 24, 1927 - November 15, 2019
New Windsor, NY
Anna Yonnone, 92 of New Windsor passed away at home on November 15, 2019. She passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Born in Newburgh, NY on September 24, 1927, Anna was the daughter of Paulene Luchini and Leo Mazzola. Anna was married to the late Gus Yonnone on May 13, 1951.
Those who knew Anna knew she was a tough but very affectionate woman. Her family was her number one priority. Anna was a devoted hairdresser in her early years. Later in her life she cherished spending time at work with her son. Anna was the face of Yonnone's Auto Repair, where she was known to have the coffee ready for all her customers. Many people would stop by just to check on her. Anna was loved by so many people. One of those things people loved about Anna was her cooking. She was an exceptional cook. In her prime everyday around noon you could find her in the kitchen making lunch. She would feed all the guys at work and any customers/friends that may have stopped by that day.
Anna was predeceased by her husband, Gus Yonnone; her mother, Paulene, and father, Leo. She is survived by her three sons: Cosmo and wife, Stephanie, owners of Yonnone Trucking, David and wife, Lori owners of Yonnone's Signs and Design, Vincent and wife, Eileen owners of Yonnone's Auto Repair; also her seven grandchildren: Christopher, wife Marie, Lisa, Lucille, Carmella, Anna, Vinnie Jr., and Stacy; two great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Dylan and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 & 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19 at Hudson Valley Funeral Home, 239 Quassaick Ave., New Windsor, NY 12553. Mass will take place at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 20 at Sacred Heart Church. Burial services will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The .
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019