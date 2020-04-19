|
Anna Yuknavich
June 4, 1922 - April 15, 2020
Goshen, NY
Anna Yuknavich a long-time area resident passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at the Valley View Center for Nursing Care. She was 97. The daughter of the late Andrew and Anna (Mudrey) Humenik, Anna was born on June 4, 1922 in the State of Pennsylvania.
Anna was a very busy lady. She retired from Ciba Geigy to take care of her mother to the age of 100. During that time she would sew, make quilts and did lots of crafts. She was a great cook and baker and loved the holidays. After her mom passed away, she started traveling and went on many trips with her husband and friends. Anna was a past president of Blooming Grove Seniors, a member of American Legion Auxiliary in Harriman and loved going out to eat with the Red Hatters. Anna loved all her friends.
A family statement reads: "Mom always had time for her family. She loved her children and spoiled her grandchildren and then her great-grandchildren. She loved attending all the birthday parties and celebrating the holidays with her family."
Survivors include her daughters: Ann Marie Allen of Delaware and Mary Clark and her husband Danny of Goshen, NY; grandchildren: Jon Peterson, Chris Peterson (Debbie), Linda (Joel) Birner, Shawn Clark (Taryn), Krissy (Rob) Bourque, Katie (Matt) Murtaugh; great-grandchildren: Timmy Peterson, Andrew Peterson (Lydia), Lauren and Danielle Birner, Owen and Liam Clark, Max Bourque, Matthew, Kamryan and Nichole Murtaugh; great great-granddaughter, Emery Peterson.
Anna is pre-deceased by her loving husband, Andy Yuknavich; her parents, Anna (Mudrey) and Andrew Humenik; brothers: Vasil, John, Pete and Andy Humenik.
The family would like to thank all the staff on Grand Ave. at Valley View. Mom was treated with love and kindness. Thank you to Michelle for helping the family and Mom share the last days together through Facetime. We know she was not alone. God Bless all of you.
Thank you to Tyler Murtie for all the help planning Mom's final requests.
A graveside service will take place at the St. Peter & Paul Byzantine Cemetery, Patton, PA. Due to the current COVID pandemic services will be private for immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, Mom would want everyone to pray and donate food to those in need.
Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service- Proudly serving Warwick and the surrounding communities. For directions or to leave a condolence please call 845-977-6127 or visit www.zmmemorials.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020