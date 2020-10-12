Annamarie G. Kelly
June 22, 1932 - October 10, 2020
Walden, NY
Annamarie G. Kelly of Walden, NY and a lifelong resident of Orange County passed away October 10, 2020. The daughter of Karolina and Franz Grasberger, Annamarie was born June 22, 1932 in New York City. Several months later her family moved to a dairy farm on the outskirts of Middletown, NY. She was truly a farmer's daughter…at six years old was teaching calves to drink from a pail and cleaning out their stalls. Her self-chosen chores steadily increased as she grew and with great sadness her family left the farm in 1946. Nevertheless, she retained her love of cows for the rest of her life and made a habit of walking through dairy barns, whether empty or full of cows.
Annamarie's education began in a one room school at the Maple's with her older brother until it closed in 1943. Those years in that school were happy and fulfilling. When 16, she was employed by the well-known Mitchell Inn in Middletown where she learned the art of waitressing, a skill which would finance her college education. She graduated from Middletown High School in 1950 and enrolled in Plattsburgh State Teacher's College. While waiting on tables in Plattsburgh, she met the love of her life and eventually married Bill Kelly, June 25, 1955 at St. Joseph's Church in Middletown.
A 1954 graduate of Plattsburgh, she received a BS in Home Economics Education and taught in Manhasset, Beacon and Pine Bush prior to becoming a full-time mother of three children. In addition to parenting she kept involved professionally by teaching night school in Newburgh, substituting in the Valley Central School District and serving as a nutritionist at the McQuade Boy's Home in later years.
She was especially proud of her 65 years of participation in Cooperative Extension. In 1954 she was hired as a Summer Assistant and a clothing judge, later became a 4-H Leader and eventually served on the Board of Directors. In 1988, she became a charter member of the popular Master Gardener Program.
Annamarie served thirty years respectively for the following organizations: Plattsburgh Alumni Board of Directors, member/President of the Coldenham Garden Club and the Most Precious Blood Coordinator for the Office of the Aging Meal Program in addition to delivering meals.
Annamarie treasured playing games as a child and that love was passed on to both her children and grandchildren. Known to her grandchildren as "Mema", she delighted in time spent with them having tea parties, traveling in the Airstream, and teaching them to play pinochle. Annamarie was an accomplished seamstress and wonderful cook, who prepared delicious German specialties for family and friends. A true gardener, she loved the moments spent in her garden, harvesting fresh vegetables, and picking flowers for the floral arrangements she made.
She is survived by her dear husband, William Kelly, and three children: Kathleen Zimmerman (Rick) of Voorheesville, NY, Michael Kelly (Donna) of Oak Ridge, NC and Carol Craugh (Jeffrey) of Kinnelon, NJ; grandchildren include: William, Matthew and Karalina Zimmerman (Christopher Pierpont), Grace and Justin (Victoria) Kelly, and Erin and Sheamus Craugh. She has numerous relatives here and in Germany, including nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mom valued the friendship of many faithful friends and was predeceased by her parents and brother.
Contributions may be made to the Orange County 4-H Park at Cooperative Extension, 18 Seward Avenue, Suite 300, Middletown, NY 10940. Alternatively, contributions may be made to SUNY Plattsburgh (Plattsburgh Alumni Office 101 Broad Street, Plattsburgh, NY 12901).
Visitation hours will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020 at the Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank Street, Walden, NY 12586. A Funeral Mass at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church in Walden will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. followed by Burial at St. Denis in Hopewell Junction, NY.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors.
For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com