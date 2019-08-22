|
|
Anne D. Ryerson
July 29, 1926 - August 21, 2019
Montgomery, NY
It is with great sadness that the family of Anne D. Ryerson announce her passing after a brief illness on August 21, 2019 at the age of 93. Anne was born and raised in Newburgh, the city she loved. She also lived in Oxford, NJ and Montgomery, NY.
A graduate of Newburgh Free Academy, Anne worked as a stenographer at West Point and retired from the Newburgh City School District. She was married to Herman J Ryerson, on March 7, 1951. A lifetime parishioner of St. Patrick's Church, Anne was a past president of the Coldenham Garden Club, a member of the Montgomery Senior Club, a prior Special Olympics Coach and a Red Hatter.
Those who knew her will remember her as a voracious reader. She learned to read at the young age of five and used her first earned money to buy the book Black Beauty. She was an avid bird watcher, gardener, fisherman, music lover and musician. She loved all the children who passed through Chestnut Street School. For her a cup of tea was a cure all and every day was "Grand". She saw beauty in everything and everyone. Anne touched all she considered fortunate to meet whether for a moment or a lifetime.
Survivors include her children, Robert (Susan) Ryerson, Gary (Carol) Ryerson, Margaret (Greg) Petrie, Elizabeth (Ron) Trent and Kathryn (Dave) Ortone; grandchildren, Dana (Linda) Ryerson, Corey (Brad) Krusa, Jack (Caitlin) Ryerson, Mike (Andee) Ryerson, Jason (Vicki) Petrie, Jared (Christine) Petrie, Sarah (Brad) Boucher, Evan (Zuri) Trent, Alaina (Steve) Mavrogiannis, Drew Ortone, Collin Ortone; great-grandchildren, Jacob Gualteri, Elle and Alex Krusa, Blaire, Emilia, and Finley Ryerson, Teddie, James, and Charlie Ryerson, Justin, Dylan and Chase Petrie and Dino Mavrogiannis. In addition to her husband and parents, Anne was predeceased by her sister Maureen and brother-in-law Thomas Gasking.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 25 at Brooks Funeral Home 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday in St. Patrick's Church, with burial following in Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019