Anne Elizabeth Holt
July 2, 2020
Grahamsville, NY
Professor Anne Elizabeth Holt passed peacefully in her home on Thursday, July 2. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of Charles Herbert Thomas Holt, Jr. and Anne Marie Catto Holt. She spent most of her childhood in Schenectady, NY and summers at her mother's family farm in Floyd, VA.
Anne attended the College of Saint Rose, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Biology in 1962, and her Master of Science Degree in 1964. She was an Instructor of Biology in the Department of Basic Sciences at the Albany Medical Center Hospital School of Nursing for one year, and then held the position of Assistant Professor and Chairperson for two years. From 1967 through 2006, Anne was a Professor of Science at Sullivan County Community College where she taught micro biology, general biology, and anatomy, and was responsible for coordinating the college's nursing program. Anne was an inspiration to hundreds of students who pursued their careers in nursing and continue to work in various parts of the country, including Sullivan County. Anne would frequently encounter former students in her retirement, and several were responsible for her care in recent years. Professor Holt was known for her organized, straight-forward approach to teaching.
Anne built her home in Grahamsville, NY and lived there with her parents until their passing, and with her beloved cats, Ashley and Kimmy. She enjoyed traveling, writing poetry, gardening and reading. Anne was a member of the American Association of University Women, American Association for the Advancement of Science, Business and Professional Women's Club, New York Association of Junior Colleges, and the Alchemy Club of Grahamsville. Anne was also a patron and supporter of the Daniel Pierce Library and Cornell Cooperative Extension. Anne leaves behind her beloved cat, Kimmy Holt.
A graveside Funeral Mass will be held at the Grahamsville Rural Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14. Social distancing guidelines set forth by the New York State Department of Health will be in place; facemasks and a distance of six feet between guests must be adhered to at all times.
Donations in memory of Professor Anne Elizabeth Holt may be made to the Daniel Pierce Library (PO Box 268 Grahamsville, NY 12740) and the Grahamsville First Aid Squad (PO Box 152 Grahamsville, NY 12740).
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com