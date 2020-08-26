Anne F. Higgs

November 14, 1929 - August 23, 2020

Florida, NY

Anne F. Higgs, 90 of Florida, NY passed away peacefully at St. Peters Hospital in Albany, NY on Sunday, August 23, 2020. She was born November 14, 1929 in Manhattan, NY to the late Herman and Margaret Urquhart Forester.

A retired teacher, she taught kindergarten and third grade in the Warwick Valley Central Schools for over 30 years. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Florida, as well as the Queen Esther Chapter 163, Order of the Eastern Star.

She was predeceased by her husband, Alvin Durland Higgs; her brother, Stephen Forester of GA; her sister, Margaret Swentzel of NJ; and two nephews, John and Stephen Swentzel.

She is survived by her daughter, Anne Margaret Oldick and husband, William of Berne, NY; her son, Alvin "Ed" Higgs and wife, Amanda; her cherished grandson, Oliver, all of Newburgh, NY, as well as three nephews and their families.

Following her wishes services will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to The First Presbyterian Church of Florida, PO Box 94, Florida, NY 10921 or The Autism Society of America, 1 Surrey Lane E, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590.



