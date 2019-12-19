|
Anne Gabrielson
August 11, 1931 - December 18, 2019
Liberty, NY
Anne Gabrielson, a lifelong Liberty, NY resident, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2019 at her daughter's home in Douglas, MA. She was 88 years old. Anne was the daughter of the late Ross and Sophia (Yager) Watson and was born on August 11, 1931 in Liberty. She was the last survivor of nine children.
Anne was the high school sweetheart of the late Robert "Gabe" Gabrielson and they were married on February 17, 1952. They celebrated their 56th Anniversary several months before Bob passed in 2008.
Anne was a life-long communicant of St. Peter's Church in Liberty. She attended and graduated from Liberty High School, Class of 1950. She worked for many years at Watson's Luncheonette which was operated by her brother, George and his wife, Ida Watson. Later, she worked as a teacher's aide in the elementary school in White Sulphur Springs.
Anne is survived by her daughter, Terry Dumas of Douglas, MA; her devoted grandsons, Jacob Lurie of New York City and Eli Lurie of Savannah, GA; sister-in-law, Ruth Watson of Liberty; dozens of nieces, nephews and cousins and her life-long friend, Maurice Gerry. She was predeceased by her five brothers: George Watson (Ida), Ross Watson (Elizabeth), Donald Watson (Beverly), Charles Watson, Joseph Watson (Catherine) and three sisters: Carolyn Zukowski, Marion Green (Charles), Theresa Delemarre (Edward) as well as by Bob's parents, Edward "Harry" Gabrielsen and his wife, Edith (Norris) and siblings: Agnes Clark (Gerry) and Richard Gabrielsen (Ethel). She was also predeceased by Robert Dumas, her son-in-law and her beloved companion, Puff.
The focus of Anne's life was her large, extended family. Both the Watson and the Gabrielsen/Norris sides of the family were close-knit and Anne took great joy visiting with relatives and friends over coffee at her kitchen table or in Briscoe with a good cup of tea. She was enormously grateful for her family and friends who saw her through Bob's illness, and particularly for the love and devotion of her nephew and nieces, James Green, Robin Green, Ashley Toledo and Mary Roth, who visited her every single night after Bob's passing in 2008 until she moved to Massachusetts to live with her daughter in 2016.
Visiting hours are on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday December 23, 2019 from 12 to 12:45 p.m. at Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, 275 S. Main St.. Liberty, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on December 23, 2019 at 1 p.m. at St. Peter's Church in Liberty, N.Y. Burial in St. Peter's Roman Catholic Cemetery will follow the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Anne's name may be made to St. Peter's Church Building Fund, 264 N. Main St., Liberty, NY 12754.
Arrangements were under the care of Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home; for further information please call 845-292-7160 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019