Anne Hopkins Cross
January 1, 1931 - August 14, 2019
Town of Poughkeepsie, NY
Anne Hopkins Cross, 88, of the Town of Poughkeepsie, passed away peacefully on August 14, 2019 at Salem Hills Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Purdys, NY. She was born in Middletown, NY, January 1, 1931, the daughter of Milo Hopkins and Anna Katherine (Austin) Hopkins. Anne was a graduate of Middletown High School class of 1948 and of SUNY Oneonta class of 1952 with a BA in Elementary Education.
Anne was a loving sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, and great- grandmother. She married her childhood sweetheart, love of her life, L. Wallace Cross at the First Congregational Church Middletown, NY on April 5, 1953. Anne and Wally enjoyed sixty-one wonderful years together. As her family grew, Anne was a Substitute Teacher for many years in the Spackenkill School District.
Anne is survived by her brother Roy Hopkins of Summitville, NY; her son and his wife: David and Sheree Cross of Highland, NY; daughter and her husband: Nancy and Raymond Watroba, Jr. of Salt Point, NY; daughter and her husband: Laura and Michael LaScala of Carmel, NY; eleven grandchildren: Shelley, Bradley, Lindsay, Lisa, Heather, Matthew, Scott, Richie, Jonathan, Diane, Kathryn and ten great-grandchildren Jayden, Mason, Gavin, Quinn, Connor, Griffin, Parker, Carson, James, and Sophia. She is also survived by several in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Anne was pre-deceased by her husband, L. Wallace Cross; her two sisters Eleanor (Hopkins) Perna and Marilyn (Hopkins) Brannan; her brother Milo Hopkins; and granddaughter Virginia Anne Valentine.
Anne was a long time member and pillar of the First Congregational Church UCC. She was very active in church life, some of which includes a board of trustees president/member, Sunday School Teacher, Sunday School superintendent, Church Thanksgiving Dinner coordinator and Camp Medusa dean.
Anne was always willing to give of her time, talents and resources to many community organizations. She was a Children's Home of Poughkeepsie Associate Board Member and past president. Anne was awarded the Children's Home Margaret Garrison Race award on September 22, 2011. She was a very involved member of the Vassar-Warner Home board and helped strengthen resident life. Anne was a member of the SUNY Oneonta Alumni board, a literacy volunteer, a Vassar Hospital Cupboard Coffee Shop volunteer, a Children's Community Theater volunteer, a member of the Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO) and so many more.
Growing up, Anne enjoyed summers and times at the Stewart family farm in Delancey, NY. Later she enjoyed trips with her family to Cooperstown, NY. Williamsburg, VA was also a favorite destination along with road trips to Wyoming. Time spent with friends and family at the lake house on Friends Lake in the Adirondacks was always special to her.
Anne was an avid Scrabble and card player and enjoyed playing the piano. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and with her great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff of Salem Hills Healthcare Center for their kindness, exemplary care and support of their beloved mom.
Visitation will be Friday, August 23, 2019, 4 to 8 p.m. at the William G. Miller & Son F.H., Inc., 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY. 12603. Family and friends are asked to meet at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 24 at the First Congregational Church U.C.C., 269 Mill St., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 for Services. Burial will be at the convenience of the family at the family plot at the Circleville Church, Circleville, NY.
Memorial Donations may be made to: The Children's Home of Poughkeepsie, 10 Children's Way, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 or Vassar-Warner Home, 52 South Hamilton St., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.
If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2019