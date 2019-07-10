Home

Anne I. Gooler


1934 - 2019
Anne I. Gooler Obituary
Anne I. Gooler
December 21, 1934 - July 8, 2019
Montgomery, NY
Anne I. Gooler, of Montgomery, entered into rest on Monday, July 8, 2019. She was 84.
Daughter of the late Joseph and Ethel (Richards) Mockus, she was born on December 21, 1934 in New Haven CT.
Anne, formerly of Stony Point, NY, was a retired secretary with Orange and Rockland Utilities, Bowline West in Havastraw, NY.
Survivors include a son, Douglas E. Gooler of Montgomery; a twin sister, Caroline Sisco of Millbrook, NY; and two grandchildren, Michael and Thomas Gooler.
She was predeceased by her former spouse, Leroy 'Bud" Gooler and a brother, Richard Mockus.
All services and cremation will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY. Visit www.WhiteandVenutoFuneralHome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 10 to July 11, 2019
