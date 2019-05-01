|
|
Anne Jane Morse
February 28, 1945 - April 29, 2019
Kerhonkson, NY
Anne Jane Morse of Kerhonkson, NY passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019. She was 74 years old. Anne was born on February 28, 1945 at the Veterans Memorial Hospital in Ellenville; she was the daughter of the late Walter and Dorothea (Koehn) Little.
Anne graduated from Ellenville High School and furthered her education at Ulster County Community College. She married William "Bill" Morse on November 9, 1963 at Christ Lutheran Church in Ellenville.
Anne was the Director of Medical Records at Ellenville Hospital where she worked for over 30 years. She was the Past Matron of the Wawarsing Chapter Order of the Eastern Star and was the Past District Deputy Grand Matron as well as the Past Grand Chaplain of the Grand Chapter Order of the Eastern Star of the State of New York. She also volunteered at the Masonic Home. In her down time Anne and her husband enjoyed camping.
In addition to her husband Bill, Anne is survived by their sons, Michael and his friend, Ruth, Robert and his wife, Carole and Douglas and his wife, Anne; grandchildren: Ian, Eric, Meghan and Brady; and sister-in-law, Gretchen Little.
Anne was predeceased by her brothers, Arthur and Daniel Little.
Visiting hours will be held from 2 to 4 & 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, May 3rd at Loucks Funeral Home, 79 N. Main Street, Ellenville, NY 845-647-4343. A celebration of Anne's life is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, May 4th at the funeral home followed by burial at Fantinekill Cemetery, Ellenville.
To send a personal condolence to Anne's family please visit loucksfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 1 to May 2, 2019