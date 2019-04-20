|
|
Anne M. Wolfe
June 27, 1958 - April 15, 2019
Town of Newbugh, New York
Anne M. Wolfe, a retired Executive Secretary for Blue Cross/Blue Shield and a long time area resident, entered rest on Monday, April 15, 2019. She was 60 years old. Anne was born in Lowville, NY to the late Kenneth B. and Patricia (Barry) Wolfe on Friday, June 27, 1958.
Anne was proud to serve our country as a member of the U.S. Army. She earned her Associate Degree from Utica School of Commerce in 1986, was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Parish, Newburgh and a member of the Walden Humane Society.
Anne is survived by her loving husband, Ike Broome Jr.; her children, Crystal Broome of Phoenix, AZ, Michelle Andruk of Boston, MA, Brett Evans and Ian Broome of Newburgh; grandchildren, Anthony Broome, Luke Holik and Nicholas Evans; siblings, Thomas Wolfe and his wife Anna of East Berne, NY, Honor Wolfe and her husband Richard Ambrose of Cleveland, OH and Andrew Wolfe and his wife Kathryn of Oswego, NY. In addition to her parents Kenneth and Patricia, Anne is predeceased by her brother, Kevin Wolfe.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Tuesday, April 23 at Our Lady of the Lake Parish, 433 S. Plank Rd, Newburgh. Burial with military honors will follow in Orange County Veterans Cemetery, 111 Craigville Rd, Goshen. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Anne's memory may be made to St. Patrick's Soup Kitchen 55 Grand St. Newburgh, NY 12550.
To send a personal condolence, please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019