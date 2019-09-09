|
|
Anne Marie Nichter
June 19, 1932 - September 7, 2019
Cold Spring, NY
Anne Marie Nichter of Cold Spring passed away peacefully on September 7, 2019 at NYP Hudson Valley Hospital. She was 87.
Born on June 19, 1932 in Brooklyn, NY to the late William and Helen Hoffmann Trenkle, Anne grew up in Queens with her two sisters Mary and Helen. After graduating from Marymount College, NYC with a BA in Fine Arts and completing two years of Graduate Studies in Fine Arts at Columbia University while she worked as an administrative and legal secretary, Anne moved to Westchester County. There she used her administrative abilities by heading a variety of fundraising and political organizations. Anne was elected twice to public office in Westchester County where she served on the Hastings Town Board as a Trustee. She was also appointed District Representative by Congressman R.L. Ottinger and served on one of his governmental advisory committees. In 1972 she moved her family to Garrison where she worked for Galligan Real Estate, then went on to further her education earning her Juris Doctor degree from Pace University. After passing the Bar Exam she was accepted into the New York State Bar working for David, Schreiber and Associates, NYC. Later she partnered with Arie David to form David and Associates in New York City while continuing to Broker both domestic and foreign real estate.
Anne was also very community oriented in Philipstown having volunteered for the Garrison Ambulance Corps, Past Secretary - Wetlands Advisory Committee, Past Chair - Zoning Board of Appeals, Office Manager - Constitution Island Association and Elected New York State Certified Assessor.
Anne was a talented Artist and was awarded First Prize, Mixed Media, from Kansas City Museum. She was one of the first employees at Tallix Foundry when it was located in Peekskill, NY as well as a published author, Book of Riverside Poets.
Anne is survived by her loving partner of 26 years Robert Watahovich, loving children William Malarkey, Charles Malarkey, Daniel Malarkey, Patricia Cornwell and her husband, Charles and John Nichter and his wife, Ingrid. Cherished grandchildren, Adeline Nichter and Patrick Malarkey. One loving great grandchild Alanea Malarkey.
Dear Sisters Mary Brennan and Helen Wallace.
Friends may call on Thursday September 12, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Clinton Funeral Home, 21 Parrott Street, Cold Spring, New York.
Funeral Services will be held at 7:30pm on Thursday evening at the funeral home. Interment will be private.
To Sign Anne's online guestbook please visit www.clintonfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019