Anne Monaghan Moran
March 16, 1946 - July 2, 2019
Spring Hill, Florida
Anne Monaghan Moran (Muldoon) was born on March 16, 1946 in Paisley, Renfrewshire, Scotland. She was the fifth child of James and Anne Muldoon of Paisley. She attended St. Margaret's convent school before moving to Brooklyn, New York at the age of 16. There, she attended Wingate High School, graduating in 1964. She worked in banking in Manhattan until her marriage to the love of her life, Mickey Moran, in 1966.
They moved upstate in 1972 to Middletown, NY. They had three children: Karyn, Shannon, and Michael. The payoff for having those three hellions was the eventual arrival of the people she would walk over Mickey and her children for: her grandchildren: Danny, Kaleigh, Connor, Caroline, Brian, Erin, Zoe and Colin.
One of Anne's proudest accomplishments was working hard to become an American citizen on Flag Day, June 14, 1975. She loved her heritage, but was vehemently proud of choosing to become an American and had a strong sense of patriotism that extended to having one of her children on the Fourth of July.
Anne worked at Horton Hospital in Middletown for many years in medical records and admissions. She was active in both Our Lady of Mt. Carmel School and Church, serving as president of the Parent's Guild as well as in many volunteer and fundraising events.
In 1989, Anne and Mickey relocated to Spring Hill, Florida. There, she worked at Oak Hill Hospital, first in medical records, then getting her Medical Coder certification and coding charts for Oak Hill and other facilities. Her frank wit and Scottish efficiency won her the laughter and friendship of many.
Anne loved travelling, especially with her beloved Mickey. She had many adventures, including being stranded in Northern Ireland by storms, and snorkeling the Great Barrier Reef. She loved being able to be incomprehensible except to other Scottish people and found it a great joke to be able to understand Yiddish humour.
Anne's great passion was for her family. She loved them with all of her fierce heart. Her numerous nieces and nephews were beloved and frequently found their way to "Aunt Anne's." Additionally, she had the gift of turning friends into family. Her door was always open, there was always food and drink ready, and a pile of stories and laughs to be had.
Anne sadly passed away after a long-enough illness to set her affairs in order in the most efficient Scottish way. She passed at home on July 2, 2019, with loved ones nearby, peacefully, and with the satisfaction of a job well done.
Visitation will be Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m and 6 to 8 p.m. at Brewer & Sons Funeral Homes, 4450 Commercial Way, Spring Hill, Florida, 34606.
She will be missed by more than most of us have the luck to, she leaves behind memories, recipes, stories, laughter, and all the love in the world. Rest in peace, "Ams."
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 3 to July 4, 2019