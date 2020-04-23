|
|
Anne Pascale Amodeo
July 21, 1925 - April 20, 2020
Marlboro, NY
Anne Pascale Amodeo returned to her Maker on April 20, 2020 after a three-week battle with COVID-19. She was born in Marlboro on July 21, 1925 and a 1944 graduate of Marlboro High School.
Anne was a published author and her story has helped numerous others encounter the love of God. She gave talks at children shelters, high schools and inspirational women events where she shared her trials turned triumphs in Christ. She was passionately devoted to her parish, Saint Mary's Roman Catholic Church, where she was a daily communicant and Eucharist minister. She served tirelessly, taught religious education for 25 years and was a Godmother to many including 30 migrant children.
Anne was the recipient of a medal from Cardinal O'Connor, and a former member of the Legion of Mary and the Catholic Daughters of America. She had a deep devotion to the passion of Jesus and the Blessed Mother. Anne prayed the Divine Mercy Chaplet and four rosaries every day. She visited the Shrine in Fatima, made two pilgrimages to Medjugorje and a visit to Jerusalem where she carried the cross with Msgr. Dugan as they followed in the footsteps of Jesus Christ. Her family finds comfort in the knowledge that she is reunited with her adoring husband, Gaetano Thomas Amodeo; her granddaughter, Maria Ronk, and her siblings: Anthony Pascale, Mary Rosamelia, John (Nunzio) Pascale, Carmen Pascale, Carmela Sadler, Margaret Hager and Joseph Deciano.
Anne was an amazing cook and very hospitable. She welcomed everyone into her home and was filled with joy to serve them. She was a bright light and very lovable yet humble. She always seemed surprised when others told her how amazing she was. Everyone always wanted to be in her company and she made friends wherever she went. Anne would have been appalled by social distancing, as she's known for strolling the dining rooms of her favorite local eateries with a Manhattan in her hand, encouraging all within earshot to "Have a drink, put a spark in your life." Always quick with a smile, and never under dressed, she enjoyed dancing and laughing with her loved ones. Her most notable dance was her final one with her husband whom she always called "her Prince" on their 60th wedding anniversary shortly before his passing. One of Anne's proudest moments came during her senior year of high school when she was chosen by her principal to serve in Washington DC at a clerical position. This was an FBI Program, during wartime, under the direction of J. Edgar Hoover. Anne was honored to be chosen from her small town of Marlboro. She kept and treasured the original letter sent to her from J. Edgar Hoover.
She is survived by her devoted daughters: Kathleen Amodeo Ronk and husband Gordon Ronk, Donna Amodeo Porcelli and husband Deacon Vincent Porcelli, Cynthia Amodeo Schaffer and husband David Schaffer, and bonus daughter, AnnMarie Falco, as well as grandchildren: Thomas Porcelli, Elizabeth Schaffer, Joelle Maryn, and Matthew Schaffer and great- grandchildren: Morgan Elaine Schaffer, Abigail Amodeo Schaffer, Emily Reese Schaffer, Kate McKenna Schaffer, Rebecca Leigh Schaffer, Siena Maria Hannabery, Blake Thomas Hannabery, Beau Ryan Henry, Haley Shea Henry, and Claire Lyndell Henry. Anne was also loved by too many nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews to count.
The family wishes to extend a deep and heart-felt thanks to the staff in both the ICU and PCU at Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital as well as Dr. Keith Festa and Dr. Profetta. Their compassion and kindness were unparalleled and deeply appreciated.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the food pantry at Saint Mary's Church, P.O Box 730, Marlboro, NY 12542. Given the limitations on gathering in groups, the family will have a Mass said at a later date and all are welcome to attend.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato of The DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc. 845-236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020