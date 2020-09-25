1/1
Anne Pawelek
1932 - 2020
Anne Pawelek
November 15, 1932 - September 22, 2020
Warwick, NY
Anne G. Pawelek, a lifetime resident of Warwick, NY, passed away on September 22, 2020 at Garnet Medical Center, Middletown, NY. She was 87 years old. Born November 15, 1932, she was the daughter of Florence (Luft) and Fred Urbin.
Prior to her retirement, Anne was an Investment Advisor for Warwick Savings Bank for 27 years.
Anne was a member of the Warwick Seniors. She always looked forward to the Wednesday meetings. She also enjoyed going to her weekly hair appointment at Lucy's Salon; watching Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune; cooking for her family; and playing cards with her sister, Nancy.
Anne is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Karas and her husband, Paul; two grandsons: Christopher Karas and Philip Karas; sister, Nancy Auberger and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph H. Pawelek, Sr., son, Joseph H. Pawelek Jr., and brother, Fred Urbin.
In order to honor Anne's final wishes, services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Center for Discovery, 31 Kinnebrook Rd., Harris, NY 12742.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat
17 Oakland Avenue
Warwick, NY 10990
(845) 986-4331
