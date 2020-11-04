Anne R. Gorr
August 23, 1936 - November 2, 2020
Callicoon, NY & Ft. Myers Beach, FL
Anne R. Gorr, daughter of Drewes and Anna Diehl Reitmann, born in Brooklyn, NY on August 23, 1936, passed away at home on November 2nd, 2020 with her family by her side. Anne was married to Ronald E. Gorr, to whom she would have been married to for 63 years on November 16th.
Anne was a retired Vice President and Office Manager of R & H Gorr, Inc. of Hortonville, NY. She was also a former Town of Delaware Councilman serving 12 years and was an interim Secretary/Treasurer of the Hortonville Fire District.
Anne cherished her time with her entire family, but particularly with her grandchildren and great-
grandchildren. She was an avid reader, problem solver, loved all kinds of games, playing cards
and listening to Elvis. She will be greatly missed……
She enjoyed spending her winters in Florida, and she and Ron made many friends there over the
years. She also particularly enjoyed shopping and going to lunch with her sister-in-law, Ann.
When not in Florida, she enjoyed travels and adventures with her dear friend Joan.
Anne is survived by her son, Michael and his wife, Karin and their children, Ronni and Grant; daughter, Janet and her husband, Dale Houghtaling; and their son, Todd and his wife, Alicia Houghtaling and their children, Kylie and Tanner; daughter, Judy and her husband, Bruce Lott, daughter, Jilland her companion, Shawn Canfield; her daughter, Amanda and her husband, Jeramie Kivler and stepdaughter, Payton. Anne is also survived by her sister-in-law, Ann F. Alsop and family plus her lifelong friend, Joan Graham.
Anne is predeceased by her parents, grandson, Nickolas Gorr; brother-in-law, Herbert Gorr and mother-in-law, Florence Gorr.
The family thanks Dr. Douglas Fletcher, Dr. David Schwalb and the Team from Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties for all of their excellent care.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Anne may be made to the Hospice of Orange & Sullivan
Counties 800 Stony Brook Court Newburgh, New York 12550.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, November 8th at the Hortonville Cemetery with Ginny Bossley officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be in place, please wear a mask.
There will be no celebration of Anne's life at this time but we all cherish our memories of her.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home Callicoon. To leave a condolence please visit stewartmurphyfh.com
. 845-887-4900.