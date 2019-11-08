|
|
Anne Slodysko Reed
January 23, 1950 - October 16, 2019
Laurens, SC
Anne Slodysko Reed of Laurens, SC passed away on October 16, 2019. She is predeceased by her husband, Kevin Reed and survived by her daughter, Kimberly O'Neil of Laurens, SC; grandchildren: Anneliese Reyes and Dominic O'Neil; sisters: Paula Macedonio of New York and Barbara Kerprich of Pennsylvania; brothers: Joseph Slodysko of New York and Thomas Chapleski of South Carolina.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019