Annette Bittner
February 10, 1952 - November 25, 2019
Walden, NY
Annette Bittner of Walden, NY passed away suddenly on Monday, November 25, 2019. She was 67 years old. She was born on February 10, 1952 to the late Ernesto and Tressa Nicoletto Cornella in New York, NY. She was married to Robert W. Bittner.
Annette was an amazing wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved life and was always happy with her many blessings. She was a dedicated and loyal friend and fiercely loved the people in her life. She loved reading, yellow flowers, music and dance (even though she joked she had no talent for either). She loved the comfort of her home in Walden and the community in which she spent over 40 years. She also loved her New York City roots and her fond memories of growing up in Hell's Kitchen. She worked for the Valley Central School District for over 25 years, her last position being the Principal's Secretary at Walden Elementary. But her most important job was being a mother, and she firmly believed it was the most important purpose in her life.
She is survived by her loving husband, Robert W. Bittner of Walden; daughter, Jessica Markus and her husband, Benjamin "BJ" of New Canaan, CT; sons, Corey Bittner and his wife, Marcia of Wilmington, NC and Evan Bittner of Walden, NY; grandson, Hudson Cooper Markus; sister, Tina Cornella of San Jose, CA; niece, Erica Edmonds and partner, Dan Brougher of San Carlos, CA, as well as many, many close friends and family. She was predeceased by her son, Brendan Robert Bittner. She was loved by all who knew her and will be missed dearly.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, December 1st at the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, 39 Orchard Street, Walden, NY 12586. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 2nd at Goodwill Church HISTORIC LINDSAY-POHLMAN CHAPEL, 2117 NY Route 208, Montgomery, Walden, NY 12586. Cremation and burial will be held privately.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Backpack Snack Attack program at the First Reformed Church in Walden, NY. Annette loved to "Pay It Forward," especially during the holiday season. In her memory, we invite you to help those in need this holiday season to honor her spirit of giving and generosity.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, 39 Orchard St., Walden, NY, 845-778-3811; gridleyhoran.com
