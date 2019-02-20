|
|
Annette Cavanaugh
October 3, 1942 - February 18, 2019
Goshen, NY
Annette Cavanaugh, 76, of Goshen, entered into rest on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Westchester County Medical Center, Valhalla, NY. Annette was the daughter of the late Anthony and Jean (Parrino) Sanzone. She was born October 3, 1942 in Brooklyn, NY.
She is survived by her loving husband, George H. Cavanaugh; their son and daughter-in-law, George Cavanaugh and Dianne Cavanaugh of Montgomery, NY; and her beloved grandchildren, Shaelyn and Jack.
Annette was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She treasured her family and had a great love for animals. She adopted three dogs, Lucky, Coco and Toby, who were her constant companions. She will be deeply missed.
Visitation for family will be on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Donovan Funeral Home, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, with the Funeral Service in the funeral home at 11 a.m.
Burial will follow in the Orange County Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Goshen, NY.
Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Goshen. To leave a condolence visit www.donovanfunerals.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019