|
|
Annette H. Codichini
December 30, 1925 - June 27, 2019
Matamoras, PA
Annette H. Codichini, age 93 of Matamoras, Pennsylvania, passed away June 27, 2019 at her home. She was born on December 30, 1925 in Matamoras, PA, the daughter of Robert and Elizabeth Keller Henness. Annette married Gino Codichini who predeceased her.
She graduated from Matamoras High School with the class of 1943. Annette continued her education at Edinboro State University graduating with her Bachelor's Degree in Education. Along with her late husband Gino, they owned and operated Gino's Restaurant in Port Jervis for several decades. She was also a seamstress for the Town & County Bridal Shop in Port Jervis for many years. Annette was a member of the Deerpark Reformed Church in Port Jervis.
She is survived by her two sons, Robert Codichini, his wife Karen of New Market, MD and Richard Codichini, his wife Mary of Matamoras, PA; her beloved grandchildren: Robert Codichini, Michael Codichini, his wife, Jessie, Amanda Meltzer, her husband, Steven; her granddaughter-in-law, Brittany Codichini, her beloved five great-grandchildren: Ariel, Samuel, Christopher, Jacob and Hailey: her nephew, Robert Doerries and wife, Lisa of Tucson, AZ, Michael Innella and wife, Charlene of Port Jervis, NY. Annette was predeceased by her son, John J. Codichini, USAF; her grandson, John P. Codichini who passed away on March 9, 2019 and her sister, Juanita Doerries.
Graveside services will be private at St. Mary's Cemetery, Port Jervis, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to the Westfall Fire Dept., 101 Mountain Ave., PO Box 154, Matamoras, PA 18336.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit knightauchmoody.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 3 to July 5, 2019