Annette L. Outlaw Melvin
November 9, 1960 - March 2, 2019
Orange County, NY
Annette L. Outlaw Melvin wanted you to know SHE wanted to live, and she did that her way, every day until Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Nyack Hospital at the age of 58.
Annette, who was also affectionately known by "Nette", "Babe" and "Lady" was born on November 9, 1960 in Kenansville NC to Samuel Outlaw (biological father), parents, Daniel and Edna L. (Ward) Dillard of Middletown NY predeceased.
Annette has resided in Rockland and Orange County most of her life and a graduate of Spring Valley Senior High School, Spring Valley, NY and former employee at the United States Military Academy, West Point NY. Annette also would work tirelessly in the kitchen cooking her heart out and making sure it was "finger licking good". Food was one of her passions; cooking for friends and family and joyfully eating too.
In June 2015 she married her husband, Micah Melvin who she shared a life with for 15 years, along with two adopted cats and their big baby, Solo (lab-bull mix). Annette truly lived life to the fullest with family and friends, spending time with her grandchildren and spoiling them like most grandmas, exploring the world with her husband and always "living her best LIFE".
She loved her family and is survived by siblings: Anna E. Williams, Laverne Sims (Roosevelt), Claire L. Jones (James), Micheal T. Veal (Meisai), Maurice D. Dillard (Sha Tiera), Myrion Martin (Vincent); beloved children, Alicia M. Dean (Lance), Asia A. Word, and Joshua C. Word. Annette is remembered by her grandchildren: LaTasia J. Donerson, Deyonte T. Dean, Ta'Mari Collier, Christopher (CJ) D. Fowler Jr., Ja'lecia M. Fowler and Amiyah (Martinez) Word; she was beloved aunt of many nieces, nephews and great-nieces, nephews and friends. Annette will be forever in our hearts and will be truly missed.
Mrs. Outlaw-Melvin will lay in repose from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday, March 9th at Church of God of Prophecy, 477 First Street, Newburgh, NY 12550. Funeral service at 12:30 p.m. at the church. Interment will take place at Hillside Cemetery, Mulberry Street, Middletown, NY 10940.
Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY 12553. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us any time 569-1233.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019