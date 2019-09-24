|
Annie Belle Wade West
September 16, 2019
Petersburgh, VA - Formerly of Highland Falls, NY
Annie Belle Wade West departed this life and entered into eternal rest on Monday, September 16, 2019. She was born in Red Springs, NC to the late Thomas and Nola Wade.
In her early years, she moved to Highland Falls, NY where she met and later married Edward Y. West Jr. From this union were four children. She worked at the West Point Laundry. She later became the cook for the Seniors Diner Program of Orange County beginning in 1981 until her retirement in 1999.
Annie Belle was a faithful member of St John AME Zion Church for many years. She was very active member until her moving to Petersburg, VA. She served as a loyal and faithful president of the Usher Board for fourteen years; was the Vice President as Pastor's Aid for three years; a member of the Women's Ensemble; a member of the Highlander and a dedicated Willing Worker helper.
"Belle" as she was called by many of her closest and dearest friends opened her heart to any and all that came in her presence. She was very kind hearted, with a soft-spoken spirit that was full of life. She took great joy and pleasure giving to her family and friends anytime with her great southern cooking. During holidays or any occasion Belle would bake cakes and pies for family and friends; deliver them to sick & shut-in standing or walking. The most requested was her sweet potato and lemon meringue pies. Belle gave of her many God given gifts as a loving mother, dear sister, favorite aunt and caring cousin, who was loved by so so many. Although Belle was an outspoken and unassuming woman who shied away from recognition and public accolades, her family knew that she was the glue that held her family together.
She was predeceased by her husband, Edward Y. West Jr; her baby son, Mark A. West. Also awaiting her arrival around heaven's throne are her loving parents, Thomas and Nola Wade; her loving sisters, Flossie Wade-Stubb, Aggie Haynes, Ernestine McNeill, Veorah Mack and Sara Margaret Wade; her loving brothers, Carthel, Clarence, Nathaniel, Stacy, Theron, Malcolm and James Robert Wade.
She leaves to cherish everlasting memories of her love and affection is her loving and devoted children: Donald G. Wade of Petersburg, VA, Nola P. West of Washington, DC, and Edward Y. West III (Stacy) of Petersburg VA; one granddaughter, A'dreyona Walker-King; one grandson, Marquette Johnson of Albuquerque, NM; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and countless friends.
Mrs. West will repose 11 a.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019 at St. John AME Zion Church, 7 Muller Ave., Highland Falls, NY. Funeral service at 12 noon at the church. Rev. Christopher Scott will officiate, Elder Sandra Brown-Mathis, eulogist. Interment at Eagle Valley Cemetery, Town of Highlands, NY.
Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY 12553. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us any time 569-1223.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019