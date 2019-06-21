|
|
Annie Marcella Allen Bolden
October 17, 1939 - June 13, 2019
Monticello, NY
Annie Marcella Allen Bolden of Monticello, NY entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, June 13, 2019 in Liberty, NY. She was 79 years young.
Born on October 17, 1939 in Fairhope, Alabama to the late James P. Allen and Sallie Jetson Allen.
She is survived by her companion, Carlos Santos, her eight children: James, Adele, Ricky, Barbara, Patricia, Ava, Jason, and Florence; her 30 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Virginia Smith and Leona Allen; two brothers, Oswald "Buddy" Allen and Cecil Allen; her former husband, Artie C. Bolden; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents, James and Sally Allen; her loving sons, Ronald Hido Bolden and Hiram George Bolden; two brothers, Harrison Allen, Sr. and Elder Wyan R. Allen, Sr., and her granddaughter, Malayshia Bolden.
Family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. on Monday, June 24 at Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, 55 St. John Street, Monticello, NY 12701, with a funeral service immediately following.
Interment will be at the Rock Ridge Cemetery, Monticello, NY.
Arrangements are under the direction of Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, for further information, please visit our website at colonialramsayfuneralhome.com or call 845-794-2700 or 845-292-7160.
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 21 to June 22, 2019