Annmarie Botbyl
December 14, 1955 - February 1, 2020
Westbrookville, NY
Annmarie Botbyl, a local well-known bartender, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at her home in Westbrookville. She was 64.
The daughter of the late Robert Morris and Ruth Havens Morris, she was born December 14, 1955 in Bethesda, Maryland.
Ann was a Navy brat moving around the country all her life before graduating from Cheyenne East High School in Cheyenne, Wyoming in 1974. Ann continued traveling and adventuring around the country before landing in New Jersey where she met the father of her two children on a blind date. Eventually settling in Westbrookville, NY she touched the lives of many throughout her career. Known for her compassionate soul, she will always be remembered for her generosity and kindness to others.
She is survived by a son: Casey Botbyl and his wife, Elya (with a grandson, Brody on the way) of Greenville; a daughter: Paige Botbyl of Beaufort, SC; a brother: Bruce Morris and his wife, Mary of Houston, TX; a sister: Suzann Law of Oregon; her ex-husband and father of her children: Donald Botbyl; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to gather on Saturday, February 8 from 10 a.m. to Noon at the VanInwegen-Kenny Funeral Home, 111 Sullivan Street in Wurtsboro. A repast will follow.
Arrangements under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Wurtsboro; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020