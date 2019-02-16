|
Antal Gyula Bercze
May 8, 1937 - February 12, 2019
Ferndale, NY
Antal Gyula Bercze, better known to his friends and loved ones as "Tony", was born in Budapest, Hungary on May 8th, 1937 to Antal Bosnyakovics and Maria Koppanyi. He was a dedicated and loving husband, father, brother, uncle, cousin, grandfather and friend.
Tony was married for 59 years to his wife, Maria Bercze. He took pride in his family, including his son, Antal Jr., daughter-in-law Lisa; daughter, Gabriella and son-in-law, Domenick and grandchildren: Amanda, Antal III, Christopher, Alex and Michael.
Tony served in the Magyar Honvédség (Hungarian Defense Forces/Hungarian Army) before emigrating to the United States in 1971 with his wife Maria and two young children, Tony Jr. and Gabriella. Tony was known as a generous man and had a very strong work ethic. He was an electrician that worked for an elevator company until he retired in 2009. He was a true renaissance man who loved to cook (the spicier, the better), could fix anything and loved the outdoors including fishing with his grandkids, hunting with his son and traveling back to his homeland of Hungary. While his love of his homeland and heritage were deep, he truly loved living in the United States and everything that it stood for. While he made many trips back to Hungary to see family and friends, he was happy to return to his adopted homeland each time. Antal passed peacefully on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Catskill Regional Medical Center with family by his side. He was 81.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Antal's name to the SPCA of Sullivan County in Rock Hill, NY.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in honor of Antal's life at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019 at St. Peter's Church, 10 Liberty Street, Monticello, NY 12701. A lunch gathering will take place immediately following the Mass at Solaia Restaurant, Monticello, NY.
