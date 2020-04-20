|
Anthony A. Colombo
August 29, 1952 - April 18, 2020
Town of Newburgh, NY
Anthony A. Colombo, a lifelong Town of Newburgh resident, entered into rest very suddenly, on Saturday, April 18, 2020. He was 67.
Son of the late Anthony and Olga (Rolon) Colombo, he was born on August 29, 1952, in Newburgh.
Anthony, or "Tony" as he was known by family and friends, and "Pop Pop" to his precious grandchildren, worked as a Service Technician for Johnson Controls in Long Island City, NY. He was a member of IBEW Local #3. Family was everything to Tony, who was married to the love of his life, Margery (Weeks) for almost 45 years. His larger-than-life spirit and fierce, unconditional love will be tremendously missed by those he loved most. His family is comforted in knowing that he left this world and continued his journey on to a far better place where his spectacular Christmas lights will eternally shine.
In addition to his wife, Tony is survived by his son, Alexander A. Colombo, and his wife, Alison, of Cornwall; his daughter, Jennifer A. Donnelly, and her husband, Quinn, of the Town of Newburgh; his brother, John Colombo, and his wife, Karen, of Wallkill; a sister, Ann Marie Czajkowski, and her husband, Frank, of Nevada; and his three treasured grandchildren, Avery, Noah and Ella.
Private cremation has taken place at Cedar Hill Crematory.
Plans for a Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020