Anthony Arceri
March 10, 1934 - December 2, 2020
Middletown, NY
Our beloved brother, uncle, and cousin, Anthony Arceri died Wednesday, December 2, 2020, after a short illness. He was 86 years old. Anthony was a resident of Braemar Assisted Living at Wallkill.
The son of Pasquale "Patsy" Arceri and Anna Schipon Arceri, Anthony was born and raised in Middletown living there his entire life. Anthony was a proud retiree of the Middletown State Hospital where he worked as senior laundry technician among other jobs to ensure the cleanliness and orderliness of this important facility. Anthony was also employed for years as assistant executive chef under the supervision of his aunt Peggy Scali at the legendary Little Italy eatery Scali's Restaurant.
Throughout his life, Anthony possessed a positive outlook on life and was renowned for his sense of humor. Good natured banter and ribbing were an everyday part of his relationships with family members and friends. Anthony was an avid bingo player and loved to partake in the opportunities presented by the New Jersey gaming industry in Atlantic City. Anthony loved reading, crossword puzzles, word find puzzles and watching game shows on TV. He loved the Mets and woe be to the person who would make a negative comment about his team.
Anthony is survived by his loving sister, Mary who is now residing at Middletown Park Manor. Unable to visit during the pandemic, Anthony called everyday to assure Mary that he was doing well. The love and devotion Mary and Anthony had for each other was unbounded and sustained them during this very difficult past year. Anthony was also survived by his nieces, Patty Isola and Fran Isola Ewing; his nephew, Tom Isola; his great niece and nephew, Jennifer Fawley and Scott Adelman; great, great niece, Adrianna Fawley; great, great nephews, Austin Fawley and Tyler Adelman; cousins: Virginia Gollihue, Betty Scali Santos, Maryanne Cavallaro, Nicky and Jim Scali, and senior to all, cousin, Nicholas Scali.
Along with his parents, Anthony was predeceased by his sister and brother-in-law, Frieda and Thomas Isola; his aunts, Peggy Scali and Mary Scali Downing; his uncles: Nicholas Schipon, Nicholas Scali, Vincent "Red" Scali, and Sam Scali; and cousins, Steven Cavallaro and Michael Cavallaro.
Anthony's family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Braemar for the care and support they gave Anthony these past three years. His every need was met in a most caring and efficient manner. Anthony's glowing descriptions of mealtimes at Braemar are legendary and this coming from a food lover raised on some of the best food in Middletown!
The depth of our sorrow in the passing of Anthony is equal to the depth of the love we had for him. He will be greatly missed and will remain in our hearts forever.
There will be no visitation. Burial will private in the family plot at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Middletown, NY.
Arrangements are made under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc.