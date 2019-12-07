|
Anthony Bona, Jr.
June 16, 1951 - December 4, 2019
East Meredith, NY - Formerly of Marlboro , NY
Anthony P. Bona, Jr., of East Meredith, NY and formerly of Marlboro, NY passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. He was 68. Anthony was born in the Bronx on June 16, 1951. He was the son of the late Anthony P. Bona, Sr. and the late Edith Magliato.
He was a Captain for the New York State Court Administration. He was a United States Navy Veteran.
Survivors include his wife, Lizabeth Masten Bona at home; his sons: Andrew Bona of Marlboro and Nicholas Bona of Esopus; his daughters: Alicia Perkins and her husband, Ron of Highland, Jessica Travers and her husband, Gerard of New Jersey, Meghan Hyatt and her husband, Christopher of New Paltz and Rachel Fohr and her husband, Joseph of Minnesota; his sisters: Michelle Marlowe-Rodelli and her husband, Michael of Marlboro, Lucille Bona-Felicello and her husband, Frank of Milton and Lillian Hart and her husband, Ben of Ft. Pierce, FL; ten grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Monday at the DiDonato Funeral Home, 1290 Route 9W, Marlboro.
Funeral services will take place at 10:30 on Tuesday morning at the funeral home. Burial with Military Honors will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Marlboro.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato, Jr. of the DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc. 845-236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019