Anthony David Ciminaro
1934 - 2020
Anthony David Ciminaro
January 5, 1934 - June 18, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Anthony "Tony" Ciminaro, 86, a retired Draftsman for Garfinkle & Gareke in Suffern, NY, entered into rest on Thursday, June 18, 2020. The son of the late Anthony and Dorothy (Earley) Ciminaro, he was born in Cornwall, NY.
Tony was a graduate of NFA Class of 1952, and proudly served his country in the US Navy in Norfolk, VA, UDT Service. He loved model trains, John Wayne movies, and classical music. He will be fondly remembered as being a kind and loving man to his wife and family
Survivors include his wife, Geraldine; his daughter, Wendy McCaw and her partner Michael Johnson of New Windsor; and grandchild, Julian Johnson.
Burial will be private at the convenience of the family in Orange County Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Goshen.
To send a personal condolence, please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
