Anthony Debasio
08/01/1924 - 06/10/2019
Marlboro, NY
Anthony Debasio of Marlboro, NY passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019 at his home. He was 94.
Anthony was born in Newburgh, NY on August 1, 1924. He was the son of the late Luigi Debasio and Amelia Crudele.
Anthony worked for American Felt & Filter Company, Newburgh before retiring. He was a United States WWII Army Veteran serving from 1943-1946. He served with the CBI, China-Burma-India Theater also the infantry combat units; Merrill's Marauders and the Mars Task Force. He was a Purple Heart recipient.
Survivors include his wife Lillian Terwilliger at home his daughters; Amelia & John Egiziano of Wallkill and Ann Marie & John Elliott of Iowa, Lillian's nephew Thomas Ruud of Highland, 5 grandchildren; Theresa Miller of Iowa, James Carr of Iowa, Lisa Ebeling of Iowa, Tricia & Anthony Squillante of Georgia and John Egiziano, Jr. & Leslie of Pennsylvania, 5 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Thursday evening from 6pm-9pm at the DiDonato Funeral Home, 1290 Route 9W, Marlboro.
Funeral services will take place on Friday morning at 10:30am at the funeral home.
Entombment will follow at Cedar Hill Mausoleum, Newburgh with Military Honors.
Donations can be made to a .
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato of the DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.
(845) 236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 12 to June 13, 2019