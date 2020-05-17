Anthony F. Galietta, Jr.

January 13, 1934 - May 15, 2020

Saco, ME

Anthony F. Galietta, Jr. ("Tony", "Junior" or "Gal") of Saco, Maine passed away Friday May 15, 2020 after a brief illness. The son of the late Anthony F. Sr. and Clementina (Santoro) Galietta, he was born in Newburgh, NY on January 13, 1934. Tony graduated from Newburgh Free Academy in 1951. He served in the NY Army National Guard. He was a member of and for many years served as the secretary/treasurer of the Bricklayers, Masons & Plasterers Union Local #5. He retired from McCarthy Building Companies of St. Louis, MO after 20 years as a traveling project manager. He was a parishioner of St. Patrick's Church and was one of the founders of Newburgh's Pop Warner Football. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife, Nancy DeStefano Galietta and his sister, Ann Galietta Lawrence. He is survived by his wife, Peggie Wheeler Galietta of Saco, ME; his sons, Tony Galietta (Marta) of Marietta, GA, Vincent Galietta (Felicia) of Omaha, NE, his daughter, Stephanie Galietta of Newburgh, NY; his brother, Patrick Galietta of Newburgh, NY and his sister, Gayle Galietta Johnston (John) of Leesburg, GA; three granddaughters: Toni Ann Darden, Nicole Galietta and Pearl Fyderek, and three great-grandsons. At this time, there will be no memorial service.



