Anthony "Bud" Hlavaty
February 24, 1927 - August 26, 2019
Harriman, NY
Anthony Joseph Hlavaty passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 at his home in Harriman NY, with his family by his side. He was 92 years old. Son of the late Anthony J. and Emily C. Roach Hlavaty, he was born February 24, 1927 in the Bronx, New York.
Anthony, also known as "Bud", served in the United States Army during World War II as a radio technician. He spent 24 months in Okinawa. On his return home in 1951, he met his bride and they were married on August 23, 1952. He was a retired supervisor/camera technician for CBS studios in New York, NY. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. His family meant the world to him and they will forever carry him in their hearts. Bud loved trout fishing and took great pride in his gardening. We are forever grateful for the memories we've shared throughout his life.
Survivors include his son, Paul of Las Vegas, NV; his daughters: Barbara O'Connor and her husband, Greg of Monroe, NY, Kathy Rozier of Sitka, Alaska, and Peg Hlavaty of Pueblo, CO; his eleven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; his sisters, Helene Tallo and her husband, Gerry of Riverhead, NY, and Lois Piscopo and her husband, Al of Peekskill, NY. He is predeceased by his loving wife, Margaret M. Murphy and two sons, Bobby and Raymond.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 30th at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at St. Anastasia Parish Church in Harriman, NY. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery in Congers, NY.
The family wishes to give special thanks to Hospice of Orange County, especially Alison, Brittney, Tiffany, Dakota and Sister Ann. They are truly humbled by the care and compassion shown to them by these unsung angels. They made their dad's passing one of love and peace. They thank them for making his last memory one of dignity and grace.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, 800 Stoney Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019