|
|
Anthony J. Amoriello
August 19, 1942 - September 13, 2019
Delray Beach, FL
Anthony J. Amoriello a former longtime resident of Monroe, NY, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019 at Westchester Medical Center. He was 77 years old. Son of the late Frank and Filomena Altamuro Amoriello, he was born August 19, 1942 in White Plains, NY.
Anthony was a retired Health/Physical Education teacher at Ramapo Central School District in Ramapo, NY; he was a former member of the Monroe and Otterkill Country Club.
Survivors include his wife, Raeffaela at home; his son, Frank and his wife, Kerri of Mount Laurel, NJ; his daughter, Mia McLean and her husband, Robert of Goshen, NY; his three grandchildren, Joseph, Deanna and Benjamin; his sisters, Maria Piniella of White Plains, Sara Scholl of Raleigh, NC and Patricia Maurer of Southbury, CT.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Monroe, NY on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 10 a.m. Cremation will follow at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the or to the .
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019