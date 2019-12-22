|
Boffa—Anthony J., Sr., 73, of Middletown, NY died on December 21, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center. Visitation: 2 to 6 pm on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc., 130 Highland Ave, Middletown, NY, Funeral Mass: 11 am on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at St. Joseph's Church, 149 Cottage Street, Middletown, NY 10940. Entombment will follow in the Queen of Peace Mausoleum. Full obituary to follow in tomorrow's paper.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019