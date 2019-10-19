|
|
Anthony J. Capriglione
"Tinny"
April 24, 1927 - October 15, 2019
Central Valley, NY
Anthony J. Capriglione, also known as "Tinny" passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center in Wallkill, NY. He was 92 years old. Son of the late Angelo and Carmela Delle Cava Capriglione, he was born April 24, 1927 in Central Valley, New York.
Anthony drove a tanker truck for M&W for 28 years and worked the last 17 years of his career as a mechanic for the Town of Woodbury. Although a hard-working man, his main priority was always his family. He was a Navy Veteran serving during both the World War II and the Korean War. He enjoyed the outside, was an avid hunter and fisherman and excelled at baseball and bowling. He was a member of The Woodbury Field and Stream Club, where he held many office positions including president. He was a member of the 8858, and The American Legion Town of Woodbury Post 779, as well as a life member of the NRA.
Survivors include, his wife Louise at home, his sons: John Capriglione and his wife, Elena of Smallwood, NY, Anthony Capriglione of Central Valley, Mark Capriglione and his wife, Sandy of Central Valley, NY, Michael Bacigalupi of Columbia, MD; his daughters: Lisa Amanti and her husband, Joe of Montgomery, NY, Christine Bacigalupi and her husband, Carl Clark of Stone Ridge, NY; his grandchildren: Mark, Patrick, Michael, Emilia, Sophia, Olivia, Christopher, Melanie, Joseph, Angie and Alanna. As well as his first wife and mother of three of his sons, Jacqueline Miller. He is predeceased by his brothers: Charlie and Joseph; his sisters: Lena, Eileen, Rose, Jenny, Anne, Mae, and Geraldine, and his grandson, Matthew Amanti.
Visitation will be held from 2pm to 4pm and from 6pm to 8pm on Monday, October 22, 2019 at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Mass held at St. Patrick's Church in Highland Mills, NY on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Interment will take place at the Cemetery of the Highlands in Highland Mills, NY.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the . 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019